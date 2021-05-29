Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Grows By 250.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 250.5% from the April 29th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.

OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.