Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Drops By 42.7%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 978,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the April 29th total of 1,707,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.