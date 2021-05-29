Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Grows By 109.5%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the April 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:ODC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988. The company has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $177,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

