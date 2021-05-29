Short Interest in Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) Decreases By 94.4%

Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPMC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Optimum Care has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Optimum Care alerts:

About Optimum Care

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Optimum Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimum Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.