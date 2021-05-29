Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 75.3%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. 34,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,092. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund which makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is based in Amsterdam.

