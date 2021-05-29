Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Rises By 466.7%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KKWFF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

