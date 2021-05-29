Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Grows By 139.0%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

