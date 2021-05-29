Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Expands By 480.0%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sandfire Resources stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

