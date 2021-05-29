Short Interest in Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Declines By 44.6%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spectrum Global Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 106,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

