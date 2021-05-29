Short Interest in Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Declines By 44.6%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spectrum Global Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 106,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
