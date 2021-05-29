Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Rises By 175.4%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 175.4% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,937,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.