Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Rises By 175.4%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 175.4% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,937,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.