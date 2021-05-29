Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Rises By 213.8%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the April 29th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Also, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SSY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,481. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

