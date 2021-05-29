Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 58.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.87.

Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

