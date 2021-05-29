Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 58.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.87.

Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

