Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Drops By 79.2%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Liposome has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

