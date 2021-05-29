Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Decreases By 49.4%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BDVSY has been the topic of several research reports. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS BDVSY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $28.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

