Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Drops By 50.0%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THUPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

