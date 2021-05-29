Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Decreases By 74.1%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VLOWY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company has a market cap of $389.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.