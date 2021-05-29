Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases By 87.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the April 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 744.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRW opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

