SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $1,660,418.58 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $545,845.30.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40.
- On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 141.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.
