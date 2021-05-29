SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $1,660,418.58 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $545,845.30.

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40.

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 141.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

