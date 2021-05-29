Sigma Planning Corp Has $393,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,334,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

