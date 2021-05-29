Sigma Planning Corp Has $415,000 Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

FIVG opened at $36.85 on Friday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

