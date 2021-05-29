Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOU. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

