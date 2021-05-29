Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,769 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

