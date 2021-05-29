Sigma Planning Corp Takes $459,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

ZI stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1,095.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,084 shares of company stock valued at $100,974,121. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

