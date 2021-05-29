Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,728.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFFYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SFFYF stock remained flat at $$61.36 during midday trading on Friday. Signify has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

