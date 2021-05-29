Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $229.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

