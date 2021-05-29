Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.
SGAPY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
