Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

SGAPY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.