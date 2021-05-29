SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.66 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $212,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

