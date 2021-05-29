Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

