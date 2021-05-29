Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLDB. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.