Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Andrew Booth Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) insider Andrew Booth bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

LON:SOS opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £45.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Sosandar Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.16.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.