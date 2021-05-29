Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last three months. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 63.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

