Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.37. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$18.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

