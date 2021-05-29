Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 114.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.