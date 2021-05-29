Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

