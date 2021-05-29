Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

