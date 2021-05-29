Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $742,000 in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $17.68 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

