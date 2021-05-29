Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.74 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

