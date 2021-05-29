Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 64 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,338,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,519.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.