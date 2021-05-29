Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,549 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,466,000 after acquiring an additional 393,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 307,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,530,000.

IQLT opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

