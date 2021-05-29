Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 17,421 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.88 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22.

