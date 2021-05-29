Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE:SDE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.83. 139,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,773. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

