SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of GMF opened at $133.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

