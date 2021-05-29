SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,549,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $310.16 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.43 and a 200-day moving average of $452.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

