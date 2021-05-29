SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,964,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

