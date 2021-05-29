Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $197.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 1,618.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

