Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells £353,767.68 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £126.99 ($165.91).

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($161.17).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($164.11).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.82. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

