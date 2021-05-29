Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

