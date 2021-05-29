Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the April 29th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SV opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

