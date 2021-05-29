Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.71

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.71 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 53.90 ($0.70), with a volume of 81,526 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.71. The company has a market cap of £37.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

