Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.72 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00259548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00046045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

